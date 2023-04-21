Adam Teasdale holds a sheet of paper over his face in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A resolution was not reached Friday in the case of a man charged in a New Year’s Eve 2020 crash that killed three of his passengers, and another hearing will take place in one week.

Adam Teasdale, 23, is charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a single count of DUI causing injury. Attorneys have had multiple discussions in an attempt to reach a plea deal.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer said they’ll return to his courtroom “and see what happens next Friday.” Teasdale told the judge he understood if an agreement wasn’t reached he’ll be scheduled for trial at a later date.

Teasdale allegedly drove under the influence when he swerved, went over a median and hit a tree. Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20, were thrown from the car and died. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue.