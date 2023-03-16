Adam Teasdale holds a sheet of paper over his face in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea agreement was not reached Thursday in the case of a man charged in a New Year’s Eve 2020 crash that killed three of his passengers.

Further discussions will be held March 27 in the case of Adam Teasdale, Judge Charles R. Brehmer said during a brief public hearing after attorneys met. Teasdale, 23, is represented by H.A. Sala, and Tara Deal is the prosecutor assigned to the case.

Teasdale allegedly drove under the influence when he swerved, went over a median and hit a tree. Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20, were thrown from the car and died. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries. The crash happened on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue.

Teasdale is charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a single count of DUI causing injury. He has been in custody since his arrest the day of the crash.