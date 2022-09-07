BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crying hysterically, an 18-year-old woman who allegedly drove under the influence when her car rolled down an embankment said she was to blame for the deaths of her two passengers, according to a court filing.

“They’re dead,” the filing said Deleah Johnson told a California Highway Patrol officer. “My friends are dead! It’s all my fault!”

Tony Ray Charles III, 20, and Erica Hayden, 18, were thrown from the vehicle, according to the document. Charles was declared dead at the scene and Hayden was taken to Kern Medical, where she died Aug. 31, according to coroner’s officials.

A warrant filed by CHP investigators says Johnson provided breath samples at the scene that registered blood-alcohol content of 0.15 and 0.14 percent, almost twice the legal driving limit of 0.08 percent. She later provided two breath samples at Kern Medical that registered 0.12 and 0.13 percent.

Multiple liquor bottles were found in the car, officers said. Neither the passengers nor Johnson appeared to have worn a seat belt.

As of Wednesday, prosecutors had not brought charges against Johnson.

The crash was reported at about 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. A silver Toyota Solara sustained major damage when it rolled down an embankment just north of Lebec Service Road, the filing said.

Johnson said she hit a vehicle that swerved into her lane but could provide no description of it, the filing said. Two witnesses were interviewed but their comments were not contained in the warrant.

A records check showed Johnson had not been issued a driver’s license, the report said.

While at the crash scene, Johnson borrowed a cellphone from a witness. An officer overheard her conversation.

“Mama!” Johnson yelled. “It’s Deleah! Erica and Tony are dead! I killed them!”