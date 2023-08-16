BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with murder in a crash that killed two siblings won’t stand trial until October at the earliest, court records show.

The trial of Lisa Core, previously scheduled to start later this month, was postponed Wednesday to Oct. 23, according to the Superior Court website. There have been multiple postponements in the case.

Core, 48, was allegedly under the influence of prescription medications on Dec. 8, 2021, when her car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond Way and hit siblings JJ Malone, 19 and Caylee Brown, 10. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Core is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving on a license suspended for DUI and failing to provide proof of insurance. She has two prior DUI convictions.

A dog was also hit and died. Core told investigators, “I just went out of it while I was driving,” according to court documents.