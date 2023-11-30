BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Murder charges have been filed against a man arrested last month in a crash that killed three women, a prosecutor noting in court Thursday that toxicology results revealed methamphetamine in his system.

Jose de Jesus Velazquez-Gomez, 38, initially faced manslaughter charges in the Nov. 3 crash, but prosecutors on Wednesday brought murder charges against him.

Velazquez-Gomez now faces a total of nine felonies: three counts each of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter. Convictions on the murder charges would result in a life term in prison.

His arraignment was postponed to Dec. 7 to give the Public Defender’s Office time to determine if it has a conflict representing him. Judge Bradley King ordered him held without bail.

Yolanda Godinez, 36, Darli Santiago, 28, and Gabina Santiago de Arias, 56, were declared dead at the scene after the vehicle they were in was hit by a Jeep driven by Velazquez-Gomez. The Jeep ran a stop sign at the intersection of South Edison and Di Giorgio roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Velazquez-Gomez told officers he fell asleep while driving. He denied using drugs or drinking before the crash, the reports say.

His ex-girlfriend, however, told officers they recently broke up over his suspected meth use, and he appeared to be hallucinating when he broke into her apartment the morning of the crash.

Velazquez-Gomez also has a case pending from misdemeanor DUI charges filed in 2016 and for which a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He has never held a California driver’s license, reports say.