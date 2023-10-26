BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced the arrests made of 18 different people after serving warrants related to impaired driving.

On Oct. 25, multiple agencies engaged in efforts to serve felony search warrants related to impaired driving in Kern County. Arvin Police Department, Delano Police Department, Kern County Probation Department and the District Attorney’s Office all assisted in this operation, according to officials.

“I’m proud of the fine work of our District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to bring victims justice and hold offenders accountable for their crimes,” said Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County District Attorney. “Our dedicated Traffic Safety Unit will work diligently to ensure that every criminal is met with the rightful conviction they’ve earned.”

The Bakersfield Police Department encourages the public to help keep our roadways

safe by calling 911 when a suspected impaired driver is seen.