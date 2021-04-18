Motorcyclist severely injured in collision with suspected DUI driver

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision Saturday night with a suspected DUI driver in Central Bakersfield, according to police.

Police said the collision happened Saturday at around 10 p.m. on South Chester Avenue at the Highway 58 eastbound onramp. Police said the driver of a silver sedan rear ended the motorcyclist.

A bystander performed CPR on the motorcyclist before emergency medical crews arrived. The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was listed as critical at a nearby hospital, police said.

According to police, the driver of the sedan tried to run from the scene, but a law enforcement helicopter followed the driver and caught up with her nearby. Officers found the woman in the 300 block of Brink Street and arrested her for DUI and felony hit-and-run, a department spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.