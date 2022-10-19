BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday denied a motion to revoke bail for a woman who picked up another case while out of custody for an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a 77-year-old woman.

Arianna Hernandez, 21, will remain free ahead of her sentencing on Nov. 29.

Last month, Hernandez made what’s called an “open plea” — pleading no contest to all charges filed against her, including gross vehicular manslaughter, in the hope the judge gives her a lesser sentence than what prosecutors recommend — in connection with the August 2021 crash that killed Ima Jean Flippen.

Days before entering the plea, Hernandez was charged with driving on a license that had been suspended or revoked because of a DUI, a misdemeanor, and an infraction of having an object placed on the windshield or side windows, according to the Superior Court website. The misdemeanor charge is a violation of her bail terms.

Although bail was not revoked, the new case could impact the judge’s decision regarding Hernandez’s punishment.

Reports filed by California Highway Patrol investigators say Hernandez’s blood-alcohol content tested at 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit, after her pickup crashed head-on with a Crown Victoria, killing Flippen, on Olive Drive, east of State Road.