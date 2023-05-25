BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers will be out on high alert over the Memorial Day weekend, with extra patrols to keep intoxicated drivers off the roads.

Officers will begin their Maximum Enforcement Period beginning Friday, May 26 at 6:01 p.m. from 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day, CHP said in a release.

“All available uniformed members of this Department will be on patrol during this Memorial Day MEP,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “Our primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action.”

Officers will be looking for possibly intoxicated drivers suspected, drivers not wearing seat belts, drivers going over the speed limit, or distracted drivers.

Last year, CHP made nearly 900 DUI arrests during its Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period. Forty-five people died during the period last year, officials said.

Anyone who sees or suspects an impaired driver is urged to call 911.