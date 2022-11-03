BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Thursday found a man who admitted using methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel not guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash that killed a tow truck driver helping a stranded motorist.

Jurors instead convicted Grant Miller, 50, of the lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with ordinary negligence. The charge carries a penalty of up to four years in prison.

On the evening of Oct. 15, 2020, Miller nodded off while driving and his SUV crossed multiple lanes of Highway 99, drifted onto the shoulder and hit the tow truck and its driver, Robert Garcia Jr., who was standing outside. Garcia was killed instantly.

The crash happened on northbound Highway 99, south of Woollomes Avenue.

According to court documents and testimony, Miller admitted smoking meth when he got off work then began driving from Tehachapi to his home in Fresno.

Miller’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kevin Moran, argued at trial his client fell asleep because he was tired — he slept on a park bench the night before — not because of meth impairment.

But prosecutor Tara Deal noted California Highway Patrol officers and even a defense witness testified Miller’s drug use left him impaired under the law. She told jurors Miller was crashing from meth use when he hit the truck.