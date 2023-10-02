BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed manslaughter and DUI-related charges in connection with a crash last month that killed a Tehachapi man.

Sean Pierre Pantoja, 31, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, two counts of DUI causing injury and two counts of child cruelty in the Sept. 22 crash on Randsburg Cutoff Road a mile west of Highway 14, according to court records and sheriff’s officials. He’s scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 16.

Garrett William Houston, 39, was the driver of the other vehicle, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pantoja admitted drinking three Long Island iced teas before driving, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court. He had slurred speech, red and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol, an investigator wrote in the warrant.