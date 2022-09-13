BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest to driving on the wrong side of Highway 178 in a deadly crash and charges of manslaughter and DUI were dismissed, court records show.

Tipney Worthy Jr. pleaded no contest Monday and charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two DUI-related offenses were dismissed, according to court records. Sentencing is Oct. 11.

According to California Highway Patrol, Worthy, 27 at the time, drove west on Highway 178 in Onyx at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 29 when his car crossed over double yellow lines and into the eastbound lane. It collided with a pickup, fatally injuring a woman in the truck’s passenger seat.

Worthy and the pickup’s driver were taken to Kern Medical with minor to moderate injuries, officers said.

An officer smelled alcohol on Worthy’s breath and a breath sample taken hours later “displayed the presence of ethyl alcohol,” an officer wrote in a court filing.