BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV that collided head-on with another vehicle had a blood-alcohol content that measured twice the legal limit, according to a warrant.

Isaac Alawdi, 41, faces two felony drunken driving charges in connection to the southwest Bakersfield crash that resulted in broken bones to the other vehicle’s driver, according to the warrant filed in Superior Court. A preliminary alcohol screening revealed his blood-alcohol content as 0.16%, the filing says.

He’s due back in court next month.

The crash occurred at about 8:14 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the intersection of Gosford Road and Addison Way. Witnesses told investigators the Mercedes-Benz was speeding north on Gosford when it tried to enter the westbound turn lane.

The Mercedes-Benz hit the median then traveled north in the southbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a Buick Encore, according to the warrant. The Buick’s 19-year-old driver suffered a broken femur and arm, and bruised hips, the filing says.

Alawdi has prior felony convictions. In 2007 he pleaded no contest to engaging in lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, and in 2014 he pleaded no contest to assault charges, according to Superior Court records.