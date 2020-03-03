Man sentenced to two years in prison for DUI crash that injured CHP officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who laughed and swore at investigators after injuring two California Highway Patrol officers in a drunken driving crash was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison.

Juan Manuel Moreno pleaded no contest in January to a charge of DUI causing injury. Two other felonies were dismissed.

Officers said Moreno, 49 at the time, ran a red light on May 11, 2019, while driving his white pickup south on Cottonwood Road. He hit a CHP patrol vehicle and two officers suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The pickup continued south until hitting a chain-link fence then headed west on Feliz Drive, officers said. A fluid trail led officers from the crash scene to a dirt driveway in the 1200 block of Feliz Drive where they encountered Moreno.

Handcuffed and questioned about the crash, Moreno told officers he was unsure who had the green light. He said he knew he crashed and, “I just didn’t stop,” according to court documents.

Taken by officers back to the crash scene, Moreno laughed and said, “I don’t give a (expletive), you guys are (expletive),” according to the documents.