BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges filed in connection with a fatal crash in the Shafter area.

Edwin Sanchez pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter, according to court records. He’s being held on $150,000 bail and is due back in court Jan. 8.

On the afternoon of Aug. 14, Sanchez drove a Ford Excursion west on West Lerdo Highway approaching Driver Road, according to a court filing. The Ford collided with an Infiniti Q50 in the intersection. Both vehicles caught fire.

The Infiniti’s driver, Luis Andree Gallegos Prieto, 21, was pinned in and died at the scene, the filing says.

Police found a gray backpack near the crash scene containing Sanchez’s cellphone, an empty 50-milliliter bottle of whiskey, two full whiskey bottles, an empty Modelo beer can and two medication bottles, according to the filing.

Sanchez denied drinking but a breath test was later administered and revealed alcohol in his system, according to the filing. The amount was lower than the 0.08% legal limit, but police say in the warrant they believe Sanchez was impaired when the crash occurred.