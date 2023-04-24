BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man accused of driving drunk in a stolen vehicle in a crash that killed his teen passenger pleaded not guilty Monday to seven felonies including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Timothy Javier Leal was ordered held on $250,000 bail and is due back in court May 3. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of hit-and-run causing property damage.

According to a court filing, Leal on Feb. 4 ran a stop sign at Irene Street and Alta Vista Drive in a stolen Kia Optima and was hit by a Toyota Tundra. Leal’s passenger, Jaime Perez, died at the scene.

Angelica Perez, mother of crash victim Jaime Perez, spoke after attending Monday’s arraignment for accused drunken driver Timothy Leal.

Perez’s mother, Angelica Perez, attended Monday’s hearing and afterward said she “felt rage” during the proceeding. She said her son didn’t deserve to die and she hopes he gets justice.

“He was only 15 years old,” Angelica Perez said. “He didn’t have enough time to live his life.”

Leal showed multiple signs of impairment including slurred speech, an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the court filing. He was found a short distance from the crash scene and admitted driving, officers said.

The Tundra’s driver, an 80-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, the report says. The Tundra rolled into a yard and came to rest against a house.