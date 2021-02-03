Man pleads not guilty to charges filed in alleged DUI crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four felonies filed in connection with an alleged drunken driving crash that killed two people over the weekend.

Jesus Moran Mendoza, 34, pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two DUI-related charges. His bail remains at $240,00, and he’s next due in court April 6.

The crash early Sunday at the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane killed Saul Chavez Muniz, 52, and Guadalupe Aguilar Monreal, 46. Police said Mendoza was driving under the influence and caused the three-vehicle collision.