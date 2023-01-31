BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose car ran a red light in south Bakersfield and hit another vehicle, killing its driver, pleaded no contest Tuesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to court records.

Two other charges were dismissed against Christian Valencia-Madrigal under the terms of the plea agreement, records show. His sentencing is set for March 8.

Valencia-Madrigal, 25, told police he drank three micheladas and felt groggy so he used cocaine early May 13 to give him a boost before getting behind the wheel, according to court documents. He said he had been drinking with friends at El Chilito on Brundage Lane to celebrate his birthday.

Around 12:30 a.m., according to reports, a BMW driven by Valencia-Madrigal reached speeds a witness estimated between 90 to 100 mph before it ran a red light and hit a Toyota Camry at the intersection of White and Hughes lanes.

David Cortez, 39, the Camry’s driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Valencia-Madrigal suffered a broken leg and cuts to his forehead, the reports say.