BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to a manslaughter charge in connection with fatally running over a woman who was sleeping in Jefferson Park.

Hector Robles, 21, faces two years in prison at his June 29 sentencing.

He pleaded no contest Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with ordinary negligence, and the more serious offense of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated was dismissed, according to court records.

On the night of July 12, Ann Frances Gaitan was sleeping at Jefferson Park when she was run over, according to police and coroner’s officials. She died from crush and blunt force trauma, according to coroner’s officials.

Tire tread marks were found on her sleeping bag, police said in a court filing. She had bruising to her lower abdomen consistent with being run over.

Surveillance video captured a white Ford F-150 in the park on the night of Gaitan’s death. Police located the truck the next day and found Robles and a woman inside.

Robles admitted being drunk and driving recklessly through the park, according to the filing. Also, a witness said she told Gaitan to find someplace else to sleep after seeing the truck in the park.