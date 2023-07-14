BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to driving while impaired when he crashed into a Bakersfield Police Department vehicle in April of last year.

David Mendoza pleaded no contest Thursday to driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug in the crash that occurred late April 21, 2022, at Colony Street and Panama Lane, according to court records.

Police said the BPD vehicle was turning onto Colony Street when Mendoza ran a red light. Neither Mendoza, the officer or a K-9 in the vehicle were injured, police said. A passenger in Mendoza’s vehicle received minor injuries.

Mendoza was 31 at the time of the crash.

Mendoza also pleaded no contest to possession of a drug for sale, records show. Other charges, including DUI causing injury, were dismissed. Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 14.