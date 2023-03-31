BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted taking painkillers daily when questioned after his pickup crashed into another vehicle, seriously injuring its driver, has pleaded no contest to DUI causing injury, according to court records.

Jason Brian Fox, 46, entered the no-contest plea to the felony charge this week and is scheduled to be sentenced April 26, records show.

According to California Highway Patrol reports, Fox drove a Chevy Silverado south on North Chester Avenue “at an unsafe speed” and hit the rear of a Toyota Corolla as the vehicles approached Universe Avenue. The June 30, 2021, crash left the Corolla’s driver with injuries including a broken back and ribs and swelling to the brain, the reports say.

Fox slurred his words, had “glossy” eyes and made inconsistent statements, according to the documents.

Later, after being taken to Kern Medical, Fox said he took hydrocodone pills daily, the reports say. Inside Fox’s wallet officers found a plastic baggie containing small blue tablets marked with “M” on one side and “30” on the other, according to the CHP. Investigators conducted an examination and determined he was under the influence of an opioid.