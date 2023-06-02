BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man on Friday pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in a crash that authorities said occurred when he ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle and was hit by a pickup. A teen passenger in the stolen vehicle died.

Timothy Leal also pleaded no contest to DUI causing injury and is scheduled to be sentenced June 29. Six other charges were dismissed.

He faces 6 years and 8 months in prison, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said.

According to a court filing, Leal on Feb. 4 ran a stop sign at Irene Street and Alta Vista Drive in a stolen Kia Optima and was hit by a Toyota Tundra. Leal’s passenger, Jaime Perez, died at the scene.

Leal was found a short distance from the crash scene and admitted driving, the filing said. He showed multiple signs of impairment including slurred speech, an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the document.

The Tundra’s driver, an 80-year-old man, suffered minor injuries after the pickup rolled into a yard and came to rest against a house, according to the document.