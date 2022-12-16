BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed two people, according to court records.

Jesus Mendoza-Moran was held to answer on all charges filed in the Jan. 31, 2021, crash that killed 52-year-old Saul Chavez Muniz and 46-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar Monreal. Police said Mendoza was driving under the influence and caused a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane.

Mendoza-Moran is charged with two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two felony DUI injury charges. He’s next due in court Jan. 10, when a trial date is expected to be scheduled. No prior court cases are listed under Mendoza-Moran’s name in Kern County Superior Court.