BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family is mourning the loss of a loved one killed by a suspected drunken driver.

Jermari Pierre Terrell, 19, was killed in a crash at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of White Lane, according to coroner’s officials. A fundraiser has been set up to raise money for funeral costs.

A memorial has been set up on White Lane where Jermari Terrell died in a crash.

Terrell was a graduate of the class of 2020 at Ridgeview High School.

Friends gathered Thursday afternoon at the crash scene. They said Terrell was a kind young man interested in photography and car culture, someone who always wanted to make everyone smile.

The other driver, Kimberly Phommasouk, 29, was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony driving under the influence resulting in death and DUI, police said.

Police said Phommasouk tried to make a left turn in an SUV on White Lane near Dovewood Street and hit a car driven by Terrell. The impact knocked the car off the road and into a gas main, causing a brief gas leak.

Terrell was pronounced dead at the scene.