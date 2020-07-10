UPDATE: KCSO identifies man killed in suspected DUI crash on Fourth of July

UPDATE (July 10, 2020): The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as 54-year-old Michael Dempsey Eyler.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was killed and another arrested in a suspected drunken driving crash that happened the evening of July 4 when a pickup left the roadway and overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Eli Valdovinos Jr., 31, suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was arrested, officers said. His passenger, whose name had not been released, died after being taken to Kern Medical.

The CHP said Valdovinos was driving a Chevy Silverado south on Rancheria Road at 9:51 p.m. when he lost control and the pickup traveled onto the east side of the roadway and hit a dirt berm. The pickup overturned and partially or fully ejected both men; neither was wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened about 4 1/2 miles north of Highway 178, officers said. It was unknown how fast the pickup was traveling.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the CHP at 661-396-6600.