BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of drunken driving and hit-and-run in connection with a crash that seriously injured two bicyclists, one of whom suffered a brain injury.

Jurors convicted Joshua Ramage of each of the three charges filed against him, as well as all enhancements.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 27. Ramage faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer allowed Ramage to remain out of custody until sentencing. He ordered Ramage not to drive under any circumstances.

The crash happened on the night of May 1, 2021. Ramage, 43, was driving a Ford Excursion west in the slow lane of Stockdale Highway when he collided with bicyclists Douglas Allmon and Alissa (Lisa) Brown.

Prosecutor Tara Deal said he veered into the bike lane and struck them; Deputy Public Defender Thomas J. Pope said the bicyclists were traveling in Ramage’s lane while wearing dark clothing with no reflectors or lights on their bikes. He said Ramage never saw them before impact.

Brown suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a broken pelvis, skull fracture and bleeding on the brain. She spent time in a coma and received a traumatic brain injury, Deal said. Allmon had a lacerated spleen, broken ribs and a cut to his scalp.

Ramage kept driving, took a right onto Rio Bravo Drive and drove around the neighborhood then was pulled over after getting back onto Stockdale Highway traveling west — away from the crash.

Ramage testified he was attempting to find a way back to the scene to check on the bicyclists. He said he planned to turn east but made eye contact with a responding police officer and, knowing the officer saw the damage to his vehicle and was about to pull him over, turned west instead so he could safely and quickly stop.

Breath tests indicated Ramage’s blood-alcohol content was 0.25%, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08%. Ramage testified he’d been drinking throughout the day but felt he could safely operate a motor vehicle.