BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In April 2019, an accused drunken driver got behind the wheel of a pickup and did donuts in the middle of the road. He hit a motorcyclist, inflicting severe injuries.

On Friday, Marian Schultz, the pickup’s driver, was found guilty of two felony drunken driving charges. The jury returned its verdict at about 9:40 a.m.

Schultz’s blood-alcohol content was 0.14%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%, according to court filings.

He drove a Ford-150 pickup in a counter-clockwise direction and was doing donuts across all lanes of Hosking Avenue when he hit a Royal Enfield Bullet 500 motorcycle.

The rider suffered injuries including nine fractures in his right arm, two broken ribs, a broken hip, two broken toes, broken teeth and back, neck and head injuries, according to the filings. The rider has undergone multiple surgeries.