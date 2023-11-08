BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man who prosecutors say drove drunk and at high speeds when he crashed, killing his cousin, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Barbarito Arviso pleaded no contest last month to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the death of 26-year-old Natori Arviso, the sole passenger in his car.

The crash happened the evening of Oct. 27, 2021, when Arviso drove a Saturn Ion between 81 to 91 mph in a 40-mph zone on Brundage Lane, police investigators wrote in reports filed in Superior Court. He veered into the opposite lane and collided with a Toyota Tacoma, which then hit a Ford F-150.

Natori Arviso was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers in the trucks suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

Testing revealed Barbarito Arviso’s blood-alcohol content at 0.09%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, police said. His blood also tested positive for marijuana.

When interviewed at Kern Medical, Arviso told police he had no excuse for speeding “except that he was just in a hurry.” He said he started drinking a beer before driving but didn’t finish it.