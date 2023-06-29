BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old man was sentenced to prison Thursday for a crash in which he ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle while driving under the influence and was hit by another vehicle. His 15-year-old passenger died.

Timothy Leal received six years and eight months in prison after the victim’s family expressed anger over his actions.

“You should have died at your own hands,” said a letter written by Angelica Perez, mother of victim Jaime Perez. A victim advocate read her statement in court.

“I fight with this anger every day because Timothy did this to our family,” Perez wrote.

According to a court filing, Leal on Feb. 4 ran a stop sign at Irene Street and Alta Vista Drive in a stolen Kia Optima and was hit by a Toyota Tundra. Jaime Perez died at the scene.

Leal was found a short distance from the crash scene and admitted driving, the filing said. He showed multiple signs of impairment including slurred speech, an odor of alcohol and bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the document.

Ray Martinez struggled to speak through tears as he told Leal he took his brother from him.

Another man, Ray Perez, said he can’t find the words to describe what Leal did, and he doesn’t think the punishment he’s receiving is enough.

“I just hope you remember this day, remember Feb. 4, and think about how much you took . . .,” Ray Perez said.

The Tundra’s driver, an 80-year-old man, suffered minor injuries after the pickup rolled into a yard and came to rest against a house, according to the document. A statement read by that man said he’s grateful he wasn’t a second fatality. He said he has suffered shoulder pain since the crash.