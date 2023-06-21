BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 31-year-old man who pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in a crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison.

Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr. pleaded no contest last month in connection with the Nov. 27 crash on westbound Highway 58 that killed Tracy McPherson, 50.

At about 2:15 a.m., McPherson and her husband were sitting in a Ford Thunderbird parked on the shoulder with a flat tire as they waited for a tow truck when they were hit by a pickup driven by Lopez-Gallegos, according to court documents. McPherson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred west of Oswell Street.

An officer, in reports filed in Superior Court, noted Lopez-Gallegos’ breath smelled of alcohol, and a glass drug pipe was found in his pocket.