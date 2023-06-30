BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison after pleading no contest to fatally running over a woman sleeping in Jefferson Park on a summer night last year.

Hector Robles, 21, pleaded no contest in May to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with ordinary negligence, and the charge of gross vehicular manslaughter was dismissed, according to court records.

On the night of July 12, Ann Frances Gaitan was sleeping at Jefferson Park when she was run over, according to police and coroner’s officials. She died from crush and blunt force trauma, according to coroner’s officials.

Surveillance video captured a white Ford F-150 in the park on the night of Gaitan’s death. Police located the truck the next day and found Robles and a woman inside. Robles admitted being drunk the night before and driving recklessly through the park, according to court documents.