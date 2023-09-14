BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a two-year prison term on Thursday in connection with a crash in which he allegedly drove while impaired when he ran a red light and hit a Bakersfield Police Department vehicle, according to Superior Court records.

David Mendoza earlier this year pleaded no contest to two felony charges: driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury, and possession of a drug for sale.

Police said a passenger in Mendoza’s vehicle suffered minor injuries in the April 21, 2022, crash at Colony Street and Panama Lane. Neither Mendoza, the officer or a K-9 were injured, police said.