BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison in connection with a deadly crash in which authorities say he drove with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Fashawn Pearson, 28, in November pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. A charge of second-degree murder was dismissed.

Early on April 6, 2020, Pearson rear-ended a vehicle driven by 52-year-old Victor Gonzalez as they traveled west on East Panama Lane, according to a court filing. The impact knocked Gonzalez’s vehicle off the road and into a telephone pole. The vehicle then rolled over and caught fire.

Gonzalez died at the scene. Pearson had a blood-alcohol level of 0.18%, according to the court filing.