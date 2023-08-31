BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to a felony drunken driving charge, marking his fourth conviction for DUI, faces two years in prison at his sentencing next month, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Johnnie Wesley Brown III on Wednesday pleaded no contest to DUI with three prior convictions, Superior Court records show. Another felony DUI charge, and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a restricted license, were dismissed.

Brown, 49 at the time of his May 14 arrest south of Mojave, showed signs of intoxication including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol, according to a court filing. A preliminary breath test indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.13%. The legal limit is 0.08%.