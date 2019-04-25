Man convicted of two counts of murder in Taft Highway crash that killed mother, daughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who drove at speeds reaching 99 mph and who prosecutors said had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when he collided into another vehicle, killing a mother and daughter, was convicted Thursday of two counts of murder.

Vincent Moroyoqui, 36, stared ahead as family members sobbed while the jury’s verdicts were read in Department 3 of Kern County Superior Court. He faces a minimum of 15 years to life at his June 5 sentencing, and after the last verdict was read placed his left hand over his face.

Even jurors were emotional. One woman cried openly, and a man placed both hands over his face.

Moroyoqui sped along Taft Highway in his GMC truck the evening of July 20, 2017, and crashed into a car carrying Raeleen Sorensen, 50, and Raegan Sorensen, 20. Both died at the scene.

Relatives of the Sorensens declined comment until after the sentencing hearing.

Moroyoqui’s attorney, David A. Torres, said afterward this is the most emotional DUI case in which he’s been involved. He said it’s tragic that a mother and daughter died, and that Moroyoqui will leave behind a wife and two children as he goes away to prison for possibly the rest of his life.

Prosecutor Kim Richardson said cases involving drunken driving and death are tragic not only because of the loss of life, but because they’re so preventable.

“It’s a just verdict,” she said.

Richardson noted Moroyoqui has three prior DUI convictions.

The verdicts end a trial that began a week ago before Judge John Oglesby. During it, Torres argued Moroyoqui drove recklessly but was not impaired at the time of the collision. He said after the crash Moroyoqui, distraught over what had happened, finished a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and drank a 20-oz. beer in an effort to calm his nerves.

It was that quick consumption of alcohol after the crash, Torres said, that escalated Moroyoqui’s blood-alcohol content to .264 percent. The state legal limit is .08 percent.

Richardson has said that explanation was simply not believable. She said Moroyoqui admitted to downing four beers and a few swigs of Fireball at a convenience store before getting back behind the wheel and on Taft Highway. Moroyoqui would have been impaired by that amount of alcohol, she told the jury.