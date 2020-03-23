Man charged with manslaughter in alleged DUI crash that killed motorcyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A felony manslaughter charge has been filed against a man accused of driving under the influence in a crash last month that killed a motorcyclist.

Torres Lee Dawson faces a charge of DUI vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in the Feb. 14 crash that killed 24-year-old Deion Shaquille Nobles. Dawson has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court May 4.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Chester Avenue and 2nd Street. Police said Dawson’s pickup made an unsafe turn as Nobles’ motorcycle approached the intersection.