BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is facing three felony DUI-related charges for a crash that killed a 50-year-old woman on Highway 58.

Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

Lopez-Gallegos was taken to Kern Medical, where he refused to speak with California Highway Patrol officers, according to a probable cause declaration. An officer noticed Lopez-Gallegos smelled of alcohol and had watery eyes and constricted pupils and determined he was under the influence, according to the declaration.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 27, officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 58 west of Oswell Street. CHP officials said a disabled Ford Thunderbird was stopped on the right shoulder when hit by a Chevy Silverado driven by Lopez-Gallegos.

Tracy McPherson, seated in the driver’s seat of the Thunderbird, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP and coroner’s officials. A passenger was uninjured.

The Silverado rolled over and landed in the shoulder. Lopez-Gallegos suffered injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, officers said. He was discharged Dec. 2 and booked into jail.

Lopez-Gallegos is due back in court Dec. 16.