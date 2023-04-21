BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who officers say admitted to drinking and driving before a crash that killed one passenger and injured two others has been charged with three felonies including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Cristian Escobar-Rodriguez, 28, has pleaded not guilty to that charge and charges of DUI causing injury, according to court records, as well as a charge of driving without a license, a misdemeanor.

He is due back in court April 26.

At about 1:50 a.m. on April 3, California Highway Patrol officers were sent to a single-vehicle rollover crash on East Belle Terrace just east of Bunting Drive. They found a black Dodge Charger on its driver’s side with four people inside, according to a probable cause declaration.

A 30-year-old woman in the back seat had died, according to the declaration. Two other passengers were injured, as was Escobar-Rodriguez, who was still in the driver’s seat, according to the declaration.

An officer wrote in the declaration he smelled alcohol on Escobar-Rodriguez’s breath as he was placed in an ambulance.

The officer questioned Escobar-Rodriguez at Kern Medical. According to the declaration, Escobar-Rodriguez admitted to drinking alcohol and driving.