BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christian Valencia-Madrigal was feeling groggy the night of his birthday after downing three 16-oz. micheladas and a shot of liquor.

He needed an energy boost to drive home, he told police, so he used cocaine then hit the road in the early morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 13, Valencia-Madrigal’s BMW, traveling at speeds between 90 to 100 mph, ran a red light and hit a Toyota Camry at the intersection of White and Hughes lanes, according to police. The Camry’s driver, 39-year-old David Cortez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valencia-Madrigal has pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and drug possession. A small amount of cocaine was in his possession, police said.

The BMW had been traveling west on White Lane when it hit the northbound Camry, according to court documents, the impact knocking the Camry 183 feet from the crash site.

Valencia-Madrigal suffered a broken leg and cuts to his forehead, documents said.

Asked if he knew drinking and driving was dangerous, Valencia-Madrigal told police a friend of his died in a drunken-driving crash several years earlier.

He’s due back in court Aug. 18.