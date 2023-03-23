BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Asked why he’d been in such a rush, Barbarito Manuel Arviso told police he had wanted to drop his cousin off then get home because he was tired.

Instead, his cousin ended up dead and Arviso in a hospital when he crashed after police say he drove 80 mph and under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents.

Arviso, 19, was charged this month with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and several DUI-related offenses in a three-vehicle crash that occurred Oct. 27, 2021. Police say Arviso did not have a driver’s license.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Brundage Lane between Eye Street and South Chester Avenue.

Arviso was traveling west in a silver Toyota Scion when he lost control and his vehicle entered opposing lanes, hitting an eastbound pickup that then collided with another pickup.

Arviso’s passenger, Natori Paula Arviso, 26, died at the scene, according to coroner’s officials. Passengers in the trucks suffered minor to moderate injuries, police said.

An officer called to the scene wrote there was major damage to the sedan’s passenger side. He approached the vehicle and saw Barbarito Arviso sitting in the driver’s seat.

“Additionally, I observed a subject, later identified as (Natori Arviso), was leaning sideways with the crown of her head facing north against the steering wheel on the lap of Barbarito Arviso and her feet in the passenger side of the vehicle,” the officer wrote in the documents. “I observed Barbarito Arviso was yelling, while (Natori Arviso) lied motionless with major injuries to her head.”

The Jaws of Life were used to remove them from the car. The officer noticed Barbarito Arviso smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes, according to the documents. His blood was later drawn at the hospital and tests showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.09%, just above the legal limit of 0.08%, the reports say.

Arviso is due back in court March 30 and is being held without bail. In a separate case, he’s facing a felony charge of making threats, and earlier this week he pleaded no contest in a third case to misdemeanor charges of vandalism, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.