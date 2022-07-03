BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is under arrest on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly struck homes, parked vehicles and caused property damage Sunday in an east Bakersfield neighborhood, according to police.

Bakersfield police were called to East 3rd Street and Clifton Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of an out of control driver. Witnesses told police they saw the driver in a gray pickup truck doing doughnuts in intersections.

The driver allegedly stuck two homes, two vehicle, then crashed through a fence ending up in a yard at East 3rd and Clifton streets.

Video from the scene shows the driver being tested for sobriety and was eventually put in handcuffs and into the back of a police vehicle.

Police identified the suspected driver as 24-year-old Jesse Prado. He was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and felony vandalism, according to officials.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is urged to call 911.