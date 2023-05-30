BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man with three prior convictions for driving under the influence was arrested in the Mojave area this month on suspicion of drunken driving after a California Highway Patrol officer saw his vehicle weaving and unnecessarily braking, according to a court filing.

Johnnie Wesley Brown III had signs of intoxication including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol, according to the filing, and a preliminary breath test indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.13%. The legal limit is 0.08%

Brown, 49, is charged with DUI with three prior convictions and driving while his license was restricted for driving under the influence, according to court records. He’s being held on $35,000 bail and is due back in court June 8.

A CHP officer pulled Brown over May 14 on southbound Sierra Highway south of Dawn Road, the filing says. The location is south of Mojave.