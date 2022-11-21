BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Monday to two felonies filed in connection with running over a woman in Jefferson Park, killing her.

Hector Robles, 21, pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of Ann Frances Gaitan, 57. He’s held on $100,000 bail and due back in court Dec. 5.

On the night of July 12, Gaitan was sleeping on the grass at Jefferson Park when she was run over, according to police and coroner’s officials. She died from crush and blunt force trauma, according to coroner’s officials.

Tire tread marks were found on her sleeping bag, police said in a court filing, and she had bruising to her lower abdomen consistent with being run over.

Surveillance video captured a white Ford F-150 in the park on the night of Gaitan’s death, and officers located the truck the next day, according to the filing. Robles and a woman were in the truck.

Robles admitted being drunk and driving recklessly through the park, according to the filing.

Police also interviewed a witness who reported seeing a white pickup driving through the park. The witness said she told Gaitan to find another spot to sleep because of the danger posed by the truck, according to the filing.