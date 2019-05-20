Man, 22, pleads not guilty to DUI-related charges in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with a deadly crash last week.

Efrain Echevarria is held on $136,500 and is next due in court May 31.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Echevarria was driving a Honda Civic around 11 p.m. May 17 on southound Highway 99. The vehicle overturned just north of Palm Avenue.

His passenger, Victor Hugo Garay Jr., 30, died at the scene.

Officer Daniel Dinsing wrote in a probable cause declaration Echevarria showed signs of impairment that included red and watery eyes, a flushed face and an odor of alcohol. He wrote Echevarria admitted to being the driver of the vehicle and consuming an alcoholic beverage.

Echevarria performed poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, Dinsing wrote.