BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s 2022 Walk Like MADD event, which raises awareness of the dangers of impaired driving, will be held Sept. 24 at the Park at River Walk.

“With every step taken and dollar raised, participants generate funds and awareness to support MADD’s life-saving mission,” said a Mothers Against Drunk Driving news release.

Registration at the park will begin at 6 a.m. with a ceremony at 7:30 a.m., kids fun run at 8 a.m. and the 5K run or walk starting 8:15 a.m. The event is being presented by the law firm of Chain Cohn Clark.

For more information or to register or donate, click here.