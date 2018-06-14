MADD Awards honor officers who fight DUI crimes

At an awards ceremony, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) recognized 56 members of law enforcement who are working to curb driving under the influence.

Some officers recognized have recorded up to 120 drunk driving arrests in the past year. Supervising deputy district attorney, Jim Simson, was given the Top Prosecutor Award for working a tragic DUI case in November 2017.

His case dated back to Labor Day weekend in 2014. Three young women were on their way home from a Bakersfield Blaze game. They were on Rosedale Highway when a car driven by 32-year-old Dontrell Collins slammed into them, causing their car to catch fire.

Bystanders and highway patrol managed to rescue the youngest of the three, Jessica Magee. Her friends, 27-year-old Jackie Kvasnicka and 22-year-old Pavinder Claire didn’t survive.

During the trial last November, prosecutors say Collins was not only drunk–but also high on PCP. Collins was sentenced to 73 years to life in prison for second-degree murder and driving under the influence.

Since the crash, Mary Jo Kvasnicka, the mother of one of the victims, has dedicated her time to speaking out against the preventable crime of drunk driving.

“Jackie and Pavinder didn’t make it, but their deaths have caused so many good things to happen, and one of them is something like these MADD Awards,” Kvasnicka said.

At the 2018 MADD Law Enforcement and Prosecutor Recognition Awards, Kvasnicka honored Jim Simson, the prosecutor who provided justice in her case and dozens of other DUI cases.

The numbers tell the story. According to the DA’s office, Kern County has averaged about 4,000 DUI’s each year since 2009–more than 11 arrests per day, some of which are repeat DUIs.

“I think a lot of the recidivism comes from the fact that DUIs, unlike many crimes in Kern County, do not have the stigma that it deserves,” Simson said.

MADD says DUI deaths have been cut in half over the past 40 years–but drunk driving is still responsible for 10,000 fatalities and 290,000 injuries annually.

From tragedy, the community was able to come together, hoping to alleviate Kern County’s sober reality.