Core is accused of driving while impaired when she struck and killed two siblings.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The murder trial for a woman charged with driving while impaired when she hit two siblings, killing both, has been postponed more than three months.

During a brief hearing Thursday morning, Judge Eric Bradshaw found good cause to move the trial date for Lisa Core from Feb. 6 to May 29.

Core’s attorney, Roxane Bukowski, said she needed more time to prepare. She told Bradshaw she has made progress and obtained experts she said are critical to Core’s defense.

Core, 47, was allegedly under the influence of prescription medications on Dec. 8, 2021, when her car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond way and hit siblings JJ Malone, 19 and Caylee Brown, 10. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Core is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving on a license suspended for DUI and failing to provide proof of insurance. She has two prior DUI convictions.

If convicted, she faces a life term in prison.