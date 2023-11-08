BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Core had prior DUI convictions when she took prescription drugs on an afternoon two years ago and lost control of her car, veering out of traffic lanes and jumping a curb then hitting two siblings on the sidewalk, killing both.

On Wednesday, Core, 48, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in an emotional hearing held after she pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree murder.

Several family members of the victims struggled to speak through tears and express their loss to the court. One attempted to read a statement but turned around and left the microphone, convulsing with sobs.

Prosecutors say Core drove under the influence of prescription medications when her car hit siblings JJ Malone, 19 and Caylee Brown, 10, at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond Way. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Victim advocate Nikki Iturriria read a statement authored by Brown’s mother, Candice Reese, who wrote she continually suffers from nightmares and anxiety and has missed “countless” days of work due to grief. Her other children suffer too.

“Not only did you kill two of my children, you killed a piece of everyone in the family,” Reese wrote.

Jeffrey Malone, father of JJ Malone, said the crash was “100% preventable.” He hopes she serves as much time as possible.

“I’m not very emotional, but (the deaths) wrecked me to my core,” he said.

Roxane Bukowski, Core’s attorney, said her client was too distraught to speak, but earlier told her she was remorseful and would giver her life “in a heartbeat” to bring the siblings back.

Following the Dec. 8, 2021, crash, Core, told police she lost consciousness while driving. A dog was also struck and killed.

Amphetamine, methamphetamine and clonazepam were found in Core’s blood, the meth at a level high enough a numerical value could not be given, according to testimony at an earlier hearing.

In 2013, Core hit a light pole at East Roberts Lane and Manor Street after failing to negotiate a turn, according to court documents. She admitted drinking wine before getting behind the wheel. Tests revealed a blood-alcohol content of .12% and .11%, above the legal limit of .08%.

Core pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge and was sentenced to 50 days in jail and three years’ probation.

And on June 12, 2009, Core was determined to be under the influence of pills when pulled over on China Grade Loop east of North Chester Avenue. Other motorists had directed the deputy to the vehicle, which was “drifting all over the roadway and forcing other vehicles to take evasive action to avoid getting hit…” according to court documents.

A search of her purse located a pill bottle containing 59 pills of a muscle relaxant. She didn’t have a prescription for the drug, and the bottle had no prescription label, documents said.

Core pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI and was placed on three years’ probation, court records show.