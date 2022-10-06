BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Thursday denied a motion to suppress blood evidence taken without a warrant from an accused impaired driver in a crash that killed two siblings.

Defense attorney Roxane Bukowski argued police had staff at Kern Medical draw the blood of Lisa Core without first obtaining a warrant and without asking Core for her consent. It wasn’t until after her blood was drawn to test for the presence of drugs or alcohol that an officer asked Core to sign a consent form.

A warrant was later obtained.

“I don’t believe an after-the-fact search warrant can ever justify a warrantless search,” Bukowski told Judge John Oglesby. She asked that evidence be excluded from the case.

Bakersfield police Officer Johnny Moreno testified Core injured her leg in the Dec. 8 crash and he was concerned she would be given pain medication that would throw off test results. He said he briefly spoke to Core at the crash scene and she showed signs of possibly being under the influence of central nervous system depressants.

Moreno testified he didn’t ask Core’s permission to draw blood because of the obvious pain she was in. Moreno’s body-camera footage shows Core moaning in pain while lying on a gurney at the hospital.

The footage also shows two nurses tell Moreno they need a warrant for the blood draw. He tells them he’s in the process of getting one but needs the blood drawn now and they’ll be released from liability due to exigent circumstances.

The officer said he didn’t have time to get a warrant because he followed the ambulance that transported Core to Kern Medical and stayed near her until he obtained the blood evidence.

Prosecutor Cole McKnight argued the circumstances justified the warrantless search. Oglesby agreed.

The judge said the evidence indicates Core had taken medications before the crash, and the officer acted reasonably in having her blood drawn before it was “contaminated” through medical treatment. Oglesby found Moreno acted in good faith and complied with the law.

Core is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, among other offenses, and is scheduled for trial next month.

Core, who has two prior DUI convictions, told investigators she took multiple prescription medications and “I just went out of it while I was driving,” according to court documents. Her car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond Way and hit siblings JJ Malone, 19 and Caylee Brown, 10. Both were declared dead at the scene.

A dog also was struck and died.

The crash pinned Core in her car, which became stuck between a brick wall and a telephone pole. She told police she lost consciousness.