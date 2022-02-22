Lawsuit alleges victim’s mother supplied alcohol to minors before triple-fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mother of one of three young men killed in a New Year’s Eve 2020 crash is being sued by the mother of another victim for allegedly supplying them alcohol that evening.

Alice Hutchings, the mother of Devin Lee Atha, is believed to have given alcohol to a group of people, most of whom were under 21, at her home on Leigh River Street on Dec. 31, 2020, said attorney Matthew C. Clark with Chain Cohn Stiles. One of those men, Adam Teasdale, got behind the wheel afterward.

He crashed nearby, killing Atha, Timothy Michael Wilson and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, also 20. Teasdale, 21, is alleged to have been impaired and is facing trial on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Clark is representing the mother of Ortiz.

The state has laws in place where adults can be held legally responsible for furnishing alcohol to minors.

“In this instance, we have reason to believe that these young adults, all under the age of 21, consumed alcoholic beverages, including Mr. Teasdale, that they consumed alcoholic beverages to the point of intoxication, including Mr. Teasdale, and roughly two minutes after leaving Ms. Hutchings’ house he gets in an accident and kills three people,” Clark said.

Atha, Wilson and Ortiz were in the backseat of Teasdale’s Toyota Avalon. A passenger in the front seat, Teasdale’s girlfriend at the time, suffered minor injuries.

Clark said they’re seeking answers to what happened that night but the girlfriend has refused to speak and he can’t compel Teasdale to testify until his criminal case is over. Teasdale has a hearing Thursday to schedule a trial date.

Teasdale is also a defendant in the suit, which says he “knew that consuming alcoholic beverage to the point of intoxication and impairment of his mental and physical faculties and then driving a motor vehicle was extremely dangerous to human life.”

A hearing is scheduled April 20.